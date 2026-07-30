Montgomery County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

Posted by: Maxx Johnson, Wade Coggeshall and Kendall Macri | Wednesday, July 29, 2026

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Montgomery County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Some of the best teachers in our schools are Hoosiers who grew up and came back to teach," said State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle). "This scholarship helps more local students teach the next generation."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Katelyn Woolwine, North Montgomery High School;

Avery Stokes, Southmont Sr High School; and

Owen McCutchan, Southmont Sr High School.

"As a teacher, I understand the challenges young professionals and students face when choosing to become an educator," said State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport). "I encourage any student thinking of pursuing teaching to apply for this great opportunity."

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"It's essential that those leading our classrooms have strong academic skills and demonstrate a dedication to teaching future generations," Thompson said. "This program has helped so many students achieve their education goals and made our schools stronger."

"Teachers play a critical role in setting up young Hoosiers for future success," said State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort). "With these scholarships, we're helping promising students achieve their goal of becoming educators."

Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle) represents House District 44,

which includes all of Putnam County and a portion of Montgomery County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort) represents House District 41,

which includes portions of Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.