Rep. Sweet: Local student receives education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – Caden Moore of Huntington North High School is among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Our state is filled with talented young Hoosiers who are dedicated to teaching," Sweet said. "These scholarships build on that tradition by empowering future educators as they prepare to lead in the classroom."

Sweet said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.