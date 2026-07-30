Rep. Prescott issues statement on tragic passing of Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher

STATEHOUSE (July 29, 2026) – "My thoughts and prayers are with Town Marshal Brad Fisher and his family during this unimaginable tragedy. Our law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our communities, and we are grateful for their courage, commitment and service. Incidents like this are a reminder of the risks officers face while working to keep Hoosiers safe. I’m thankful for the quick response of the first responders who provided assistance, and I hope our community supports Marshal Fisher's family and the entire Lynn Police Department through this difficult time," said State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City).

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