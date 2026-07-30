Manufactured Housing Program joins MOCA

Today, the Maine Office of Community Affairs (MOCA) officially undertakes the responsibility of regulating manufactured housing in the state through the Manufactured Housing Program, formerly known as the Manufactured Housing Board.

MOCA will regulate modular housing, manufactured homes, and manufactured housing communities. These responsibilities were previously held by the Manufactured Housing Board within the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

“Our goal for this transition is to put the state in a better position to retain and increase the supply of housing that is affordable for Mainers and to provide new resources to promote safe and healthy conditions in manufactured housing communities. For now, there will be no major changes to existing regulations as part of the move, but we will be providing new tools to community residents and owners and looking ahead to future law and rule changes,” said MOCA Director Samantha Horn.

As directed by LD 364, MOCA will work closely with state agency partners, industry representatives, municipal officials, residents, manufactured housing community owners, installers, manufacturers, and other interested parties to develop recommendations for reshaping the Manufactured Housing Act.

Starting September 2026, MOCA will host public webinars, targeted stakeholder meetings, and at least one public meeting to gather feedback and discuss potential legislative proposals. Recommendations will be submitted to the Legislature by January 1, 2027.

Sign up for the Manufactured Housing Program email list to receive updates about the stakeholder groups.

For more information, visit the Manufactured Housing Program webpages. Questions about the transition can also be directed to the MOCA phone line at (207) 287-6622 or email info.moca@maine.gov.