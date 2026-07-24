Media boost eelgrass paddle led by MCP's Domeyer

The Portland Press Herald and Boothbay Register promoted a guided educational paddle through the eelgrass beds of Great Salt Bay led by Devin Domeyer, coastal resiliency specialist with the Maine Coastal Program (MCP) and hosted by the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust.

The paddle highlights the critical ecological roles eelgrass plays, including its ability to combat climate change through carbon sequestration and its function as a crucial nursery habitat for local marine life, and details about Great Salt Bay’s seven-year eelgrass restoration project, led by MCP.

The event was held July 17, 2026. Additional guided paddles in Great Salt Bay led by Domeyer will take place on August 21 and September 18.

To register for upcoming guided paddle excursion, visit the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust Events webpage.