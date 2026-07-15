Register for the performance evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program on Sept. 3

Pursuant to the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972, as amended, a virtual public meeting will be held as part of the federal performance evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program. The meeting will be held from 3-4 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Register via Google Forms by Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comments regarding the operation and implementation of the Maine Coastal Program. While advance registration is requested, registration will remain open until the meeting closes, and any participant may provide oral comment after the speakers who registered in advance conclude. NOAA may close the meeting 10 minutes after the conclusion of public testimony and after responding to any clarifying questions from hearing participants.

Written comments are encouraged, and participation at the public meeting is not required for submission. Written comments should be emailed to czma.evaluations@noaa.gov by Friday September 11, 2026. Include “Comments on Performance Evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program in the subject line.