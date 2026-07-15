Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,109 in the last 365 days.

Register for the performance evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program on Sept. 3

Pursuant to the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972, as amended, a virtual public meeting will be held as part of the federal performance evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program. The meeting will be held from 3-4 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Register via Google Forms by Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET. 

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comments regarding the operation and implementation of the Maine Coastal Program. While advance registration is requested, registration will remain open until the meeting closes, and any participant may provide oral comment after the speakers who registered in advance conclude. NOAA may close the meeting 10 minutes after the conclusion of public testimony and after responding to any clarifying questions from hearing participants. 

Written comments are encouraged, and participation at the public meeting is not required for submission. Written comments should be emailed to czma.evaluations@noaa.gov by Friday September 11, 2026. Include “Comments on Performance Evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program in the subject line.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Register for the performance evaluation of the Maine Coastal Program on Sept. 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.