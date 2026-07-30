A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards

A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards 2026 invites immersive designers and media artists worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards. The A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards are open for entries by Installation Designers , Experiential Design Studios, Interactive Design Agencies, Immersive Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Designers, Multimedia Artists, Digital Artists, Game Designers, Motion Graphics Designers, Sound Designers, Light Artists, Performance Artists, Event Planners, Installation Brands, Installation Manufacturers, Art Directors, Theater Set Designers, Projection Mapping Specialists, Spatial Designers, Interior Designers, Architectural Firms, Landscape Architects, Public Art Creators, Cultural Institutions, Art Curators, Installation Professionals, Innovation Managers, Experience Designers, Customer Experience Consultants, Installation Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Interactive installations, immersive environments and experiential design projects developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of immersive installations and experiential design projects, Installation Designers, Experiential Design Studios, Interactive Design Agencies, Immersive Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Designers, Multimedia Artists, Digital Artists, Game Designers, Motion Graphics Designers, Sound Designers, Light Artists, Performance Artists, Event Planners, Installation Brands, Installation Manufacturers, Art Directors, Theater Set Designers, Projection Mapping Specialists, Spatial Designers, Interior Designers, Architectural Firms, Landscape Architects, Public Art Creators, Cultural Institutions, Art Curators, Installation Professionals, Innovation Managers, Experience Designers, Customer Experience Consultants, Installation Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Installation Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Installation Awards consideration.The A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards recognize excellence in installations that engage audiences through interaction, technology and spatial storytelling. From immersive environments, projection mapping and multimedia experiences to kinetic sculptures, interactive exhibitions, augmented and virtual reality installations, sound environments and public art experiences, the competition celebrates projects that transform participation into meaningful engagement. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, architects, digital artists, curators, immersive technology specialists and experience design professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on creativity, interaction quality, innovation, audience engagement and design excellence.Installation Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Installation Awards.Eligible entries include interactive installations, immersive exhibitions, projection mapping experiences, multimedia environments, light and sound installations, kinetic sculptures, virtual reality experiences and public interactive artworks that could be submitted to A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards : Sculptural Installations, Light Installations, Sound Installations, Digital Installations, Kinetic Installations, Site-Specific Installations, Interactive Installations, Performance Installations and More. Installation Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/174 Award for Good Installation DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Installation Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Installation Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards. Installation Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, museums, cultural institutions, immersive technology companies, event producers, creative studios, architects and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=174 to see past winners of the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/174 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across immersive environments, interactive installations, experiential design and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring projects that merge technology, art, architecture and human interaction, the competition promotes innovation in spatial experiences and audience engagement. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, artists, architects, cultural institutions and creative studios present groundbreaking immersive experiences to a global audience while advancing excellence in experiential and interactive design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards please visit designaward.com

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