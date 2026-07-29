A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards

A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards 2026 invites hardware designers and computer innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards. The A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards are open for entries by Computer Designers , Industrial Designers, Computer Hardware Engineers, Computer Accessory Designers, Electronics and Information Technology Brands, Computer Manufacturers, Computer Accessory Manufacturers, Computer System Analysts, Computer Network Architects, Computer and Information Systems Managers, Computer and Information Research Scientists, Computer Programmers, Software Developers, Information Security Analysts, Data Science Specialists, Computer Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Computer hardware, peripheral devices and computing systems developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of computer hardware and peripheral device innovations, Computer Designers, Industrial Designers, Computer Hardware Engineers, Computer Accessory Designers, Electronics and Information Technology Brands, Computer Manufacturers, Computer Accessory Manufacturers, Computer System Analysts, Computer Network Architects, Computer and Information Systems Managers, Computer and Information Research Scientists, Computer Programmers, Software Developers, Information Security Analysts, Data Science Specialists, Computer Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Computer Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Computer Awards consideration.The A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards recognize excellence in computer hardware and peripheral device design. From laptops, desktop computers and workstations to servers, computer peripherals, storage solutions, input devices and next-generation computing systems, the competition celebrates products that improve performance, usability, ergonomics and user experience. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, hardware engineers, computer technology specialists and product development professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, functionality, engineering quality and design excellence.Computer Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Computer Awards.Eligible entries include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, servers, tablets, monitors, keyboards, computer mice, storage devices, docking stations and other computer peripherals that could be submitted to A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards : Laptops, Desktop Computers, Workstations, Servers, Tablets, Mainframes, Supercomputers, Minicomputers and More. Computer Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/86 Award for Good Computer DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Computer Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Computer Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards. Computer Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, computer manufacturers, hardware developers, technology companies, IT professionals, electronics brands and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=86 to see past winners of the A' International Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/86 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across computer hardware, peripheral devices, computing technologies and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative computers and hardware solutions, the competition promotes technological advancement, engineering excellence and user-centered product development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help hardware manufacturers, technology companies, industrial designers and engineering teams introduce groundbreaking computer products to a global audience while advancing excellence in computer design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Computers and Peripheral Devices Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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