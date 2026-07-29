Tornado Awareness AWR-326

About this Event

This eight-hour awareness-level course is designed to provide emergency managers, first responders, and community members across all sectors with a basic understanding of the latest knowledge in tornado science, forecasting, warning, and preparedness. Modules will include instruction on:

· The basic principles of tornado science, including geographic distributions, conditions of formation, and typical characteristics;

· The complexities of the tornado forecast process, including current strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to make better informed decisions when severe weather threatens;

· Official tornado and severe weather watches and warnings from the National Weather Service; and

· Preparedness for tornado season including safety measures for themselves, their families, and their organizations when tornadoes threaten.

The discussion of these topics will be framed to maximize the safety of first responders and other emergency staff and their ability to respond to and help others.

Key concepts and discussion topics will be reinforced with facilitator-led group activities that utilize real-world severe storm scenarios. These activities will illustrate the diverse challenges and complexities that can occur during actual tornado events while building participants experience and confidence in anticipating, heeding warnings, and responding to tornadoes.

This course requires dual registration. Students must register with UH-NDPTC.

https://ndptc.hawaii.edu/training/delivery/4150/

Registration Code: 62509