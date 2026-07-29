All Hazards Incident Management Team (O-305)

About this Event

This five-day course serves as a basic introduction to the activities and processes of a Type 3 All-Hazards Incident Management Team (AHIMT), enabling them to be better prepared to support large scale or complex operations in their communities. This course meets the needs of the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and the National Response Framework (NRF) while focusing on the importance of developing and operating as a functional USFA Type 3 AHIMT and will assist individual responders to perform as viable team members./////////

Specific Course Topics:

Demonstrating the goals of NIMS and the NRF//

Emphasizing the nature and purpose of a USFA Type 3 AHIMT so that others in the community and emergency services are more willing and able to assist within various components of their local USFA Type 3 AHIMT//

Demonstrating the critical role that leadership and teamwork skills play in the success of an USFA Type 3 AHIMT//

Providing a basic framework for building and maintaining critical interpersonal communications and for working together as a team member of an USFA Type 3 AHIMT//

Offering practical experience of on-scene operations through extensive exercises and simulations, as well as through post-course refresher training by providing students with the opportunity to perform as members of a USFA Type 3 AHIMT during a mock incident management situation///////Target Audience: The target audience of this course is entry level participants who are new to an assignment on an AHIMT. Given its intended audience, participants in this course should include emergency response personnel, such as fire protection and law enforcement personnel, emergency medical services (EMS) responders, Department of Public Works, Department of Public Health, Emergency Management, Mass Care, Non-Governmental agencies, and members of various community and tribal groups offering critical emergency response services.

Prerequisites

Based on federal grant requirements IDHS is required to track personnel who attend training that are funded by the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Please select if you are funded through the EMPG grant - Select "Yes" if either partially or in whole funded.

ICS 300 Intermediate ICS for Expanding Incidents

IS - 800 An Introduction to National Response Framework

IS - 100 Introduction to Incident Command System

IS - 700 National Incident Management System

IS - 200 for Single Resources and Initial Action (Any Version)

Students must register with NETC to receive credit for this course.

https://training.fema.gov/onlineadmissions/

*Due to the partial federal government shutdown, paper applications will be available if the above website is not back online before the course date.