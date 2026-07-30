Farnsworth statement on updates to NorthMet Project

Today NewRange Copper and Nickel announced it has reached a key step with the NorthMet Project by submitting an updated Clean Water Act Section 404 wetland permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and requesting a supplemental environmental review from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“The NorthMet Project continues to bring hope to the Iron Range for the future of mining in our state,” Senator Robert Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) said. “The announcement today brings us one step closer to good-paying jobs, economic opportunity, and a stronger domestic supply of the critical minerals our country desperately needs. These updates show that responsible mining and environmental protections can work together. I encourage state and federal regulators to keep this process moving efficiently so Iron Range families can finally see the benefits of this long-awaited project.”

The proposed changes are the result of years of additional engineering and stakeholder input to build a modern mining facility that accesses one of the nation’s largest copper and nickel resources. A new closed-loop water system will significantly lower water use and discharge, utilize a covered conveyor system in place of rail to move materials on site, and in-pit tailings storage in existing iron ore pits to reduce the need for new basins and limit additional land disturbance. NewRange has secured 21 of the 24 required permits needed to begin operation.