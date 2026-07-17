Holmstrom: Democrats choose child sex abuser over Minnesota families

Friends and neighbors,

This will be my last email newsletter until after the election. Because it’s an election year, campaign laws prohibit me from sending mass mailings after July 17. I’m still allowed to post on Facebook, so follow me there for updates.

Unfortunately, in this final newsletter before the blackout period, I need to address a deeply disturbing decision by Minnesota Democrats.

We’ve all known for a long time that Democrats make bad decisions. But on June 10, they made what may be one of the worst decisions of the entire Walz administration. They granted a full pardon to a convicted child rapist.

The individual they pardoned is Tou Lue Vang, a Laotian national. In 2006, he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for repeatedly abusing a 10-year-old girl. He received 30 years of probation, and an immigration judge ordered his removal from the United States. For nearly two decades, he stayed in the U.S. under federal supervision.

The Department of Homeland Security targeted Vang for deportation, but Minnesota Democrats, led by Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, wanted Vang to stay in Minnesotaand remain in our communities, enjoy the benefits of our economy, and live freely as if he were a law-abiding American citizen.

They realized that granting him a full pardon would make it much harder for federal authorities to deport him. So that’s exactly what they did.

DHS got word of the pardon and quickly deported Vang back to Laos. In response, Gov. Walz publicly questioned whether our communities are any safer, asking: “Did that make us any safer? Did that make the children that are left behind any more stable?”

The answer to those questions is obvious. The fact that Minnesota’s governor even has to ask them is staggering. Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, and Minnesota Democrats cannot seem understand the basics of public safety.

This is the modern Democratic Party in Minnesota. They are so consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome and radical ideology that they will side with a convicted child rapist over federal law enforcement. They prioritize protecting criminals over protecting our communities. They govern from a position of weakness and apologies for American Exceptionalism when what Minnesota needs is strength and common sense.

If you haven’t already woken up to what Minnesota Democrats are actually about, this should be that wake-up call. Gov. Walz is more concerned with pleasing his far-left base and positioning himself for a lucrative post-gubernatorial speaking career on the leftist circuit than with keeping Minnesota families safe.

Republicans do not support pardoning convicted child rapists. There are still sane, responsible voices at the Capitol who are fighting for our communities, our values, and most importantly, our children. Inside the chaos and radicalism that currently run the Democrat bureaucracy in St. Paul, we are pushing back against the nonsensical destruction of our state.

Stay engaged. Stay loud. And keep fighting for the values that matter.

Thanks for reading,

Michael