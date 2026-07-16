Rasmusson awarded prestigious Bronze Axe by Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) was recognized by the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Association (MPFF) as a recipient of the prestigious Bronze Axe. The award recognizes Rasmusson’s leadership in supporting Minnesota firefighters and strengthening their retirement security. As a member of the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement (LCPR) since 2021, Rasmusson has played a key role in enhancing firefighter benefits.

“Senator Rasmusson’s work on the LCPR has had an effect on every full-time firefighter in the state of Minnesota,” said Scott Vadnais, president of MPFF. “We believe that a solid pension is the backbone of dignified retirement for those who risk their lives to protect the community, like firefighters and police officers. Simply put, Senator Rasmusson has had our backs when we needed it, and the Bronze Axe is a reminder that Minnesota firefighters have his.”

In 2023, Rasmusson secured $5 million to create the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Incentive Account. This funding helps volunteer fire departments join the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA) Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Plan. The incentive improves retirement security for volunteer firefighters while helping communities recruit and retain volunteers.

Additionally, in January 2024, Rasmusson hosted members of the LCPR in Fergus Falls to hear directly from firefighters and other public employees about pension and retirement issues. Building on those discussions, he authored a provision in the 2024 pension bill creating a new Defined Contribution Plan option for volunteer fire departments. The measure gives communities more flexibility to design retirement benefits that fit local budgets and volunteer recruitment needs.

Continuing his work to increase retirement security for Minnesota firefighters, Rasmusson supported bipartisan pension reforms in 2025 and 2026. Last year’s reforms reduced the PERA Police and Fire Plan cost-of-living adjustment waiting period from 36 months to 24 months. The 2026 reforms built on that progress by reducing the waiting period to 12 months and providing $8 million in annual state funding to support the change.

“Firefighters dedicate their careers to keeping Minnesotans safe, and we have a responsibility to support them both on the job and in retirement,” said Rasmusson. “I am grateful for the trust and partnership of firefighters across our state.”

The Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Association (MPFF) is a nonprofit organization representing the interests of over 2,000 professional firefighters in Minnesota. MPFF is committed to providing its members with the resources they need to be safe, effective, and respected firefighters. For more information, visit www.minnesotaprofessionalfirefighters.org.