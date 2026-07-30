July 29, 2026 Meeting Recap

The Iowa Board of Regents met July 29, 2026 at the Board of Regents Office in Urbandale. Selected items discussed are outlined below.

FY 2027 Budgets VIDEO

The Board passed a $9.368 billion FY 2026 Budget for the universities, the Board Office and the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory. Of the $9.368 billion budget, more than $1.9 billion is designated for General University Operating Budgets, which include funds from general university state appropriations and tuition revenue. The general fund pays for instruction, academic support, scholarships and day-to-day expenses of the Regents enterprise.

Additionally, more than $3.5 billion in the budget is restricted, which are funds specifically designated for a particular purpose. These funds cannot be used in any other way and include capital and tuition replacement appropriations, gifts, plant funds, sponsored funding from federal and private sources and athletics, as well as other auxiliary or independent functions.

Finally, nearly $3.9 billion in the budget is for UI Health Care. These dollars help UIHC offer a broad spectrum of clinical services to all patients and provide a base for innovative research to improve health care. The expansion of UIHC’s footprint enhances access to quality heath care in all 99 Iowa counties.

The three university presidents presented budget updates during the meeting.

Watch their presentations:

Evaluations

The Board spent the bulk of the meeting in closed session evaluating the university presidents and the Board of Regents Executive Director. The Board approved the following changes to compensation for the university presidents:

For UI President Barbara Wilson:

Extend her employment agreement for two additional years.

Increase her base salary by $50,000 effective July 1, 2026.

Establish a new deferred compensation plan commencing July 1, 2028 and terminating June 30, 2030 with annual contributions of $555,880

Center for Intellectual Freedom VIDEO

The Board created a standing committee to provide oversight of the Center for Intellectual Freedom in Iowa City. The committee will make recommendations to the full Board of Regents regarding Center operations.

CyTown VIDEO

ISU General Counsel Michael Norton provided an oral update on the CyTown development, including final site development leases and a status update on construction.