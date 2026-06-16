June 15-16, 2026 Meeting Recap

The Iowa Board of Regents met June 15-16, 2026 at the University of Iowa Levitt Center for University Advancement in Iowa City. Selected items discussed are outlined below.

Governance, Evaluation and Human Resources Committee VIDEO

The committee approved numerous policy manual revisions, salary policies and the Red Tape Review, pursuant to Governor Kim Reynolds’s Executive Order 10. Additionally, the Regents directed the committee to begin the search for the Board’s next Executive Director. The search will replace current Executive Director Mark Braun, who is retiring in 2027.

Academic Affairs Committee VIDEO

The Academic Affairs Committee received a report on the Regents Admissions Index, considered a new center at UNI and received a proposal for reduced credit bachelor’s degrees at all three universities.

Read more on the proposed reduced credit bachelor's degrees

Read more on EdVantage UNI, a new UNI center

Property and Facilities Committee VIDEO

The committee approved the UI and UNI registers of capital improvement business transactions, which included a number of projects on both campuses. These include Carver-Hawkeye Arena renovations, a new field hockey facility and facility expansion for the Tippie College of Business at UI, and the proposed Commons Modernization project at UNI.

Read more about UNI’s Commons Modernization Project

Faculty Presentation VIDEO

Dr. Jill Kolesar, Dean, Professor and Jean M. Schmidt Chair in Drug Discovery at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy presented to the Board on improving cancer outcomes in Iowa.

Audit and Compliance Committee VIDEO

Chief Audit Executive Chad Sharp presented internal audits to the Committee.

Investment and Finance Committee VIDEO

President Pro Tem and Investment and Finance Committee Chair Tjaden delivered another update on the Board’s Revenue Enhancement and Productivity Study (REAPS). The committee received an update on the FY 2027 budgeting process and the Quarterly Investment Report from Marquette and Associates.

UI Health Care Committee VIDEO

The committee received the UIHC presentation from VP for Medical Affairs and Dean of the Carver College of Medicine Denise Jamieson, Associate VP of UI Health Care and UIHC CEO Bradley Haws, and Associate VP for Finance and UIHC CFO Mark Henrichs.

Public Comment VIDEO

10 presenters spoke to the Board on a variety of topics: