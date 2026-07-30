CBP uncovers record $1 billion in duty evasion under EAPA

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today that it has uncovered more than $1 billion in additional duties owed under the Enforce and Protect Act, which authorizes CBP to investigate and stop duty evasion schemes like illegal transshipment, misclassification, and undervaluation. This milestone is a first in the program’s 10-year history and is 300% above the program’s annual average.

“CBP’s EAPA program supports the America First Trade Policy, which focuses on protecting American businesses and workers,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “By enforcing antidumping and countervailing duty laws, we are creating a level playing field for domestic industries.”

CBP issued 14 notices of determination in 2026 involving a variety of products such as solar cells, tow-behind lawn groomers, lumber, pipes, xanthan gum, metal lockers, and wooden furniture imported from countries across the globe. Investigators traveled to Mexico, Thailand, India, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to inspect production facilities and verify that importers are importing from legitimate businesses.

Every day, illicit actors attempt to exploit U.S. trade laws to increase their own profits at the cost of the U.S. government and American people. EAPA investigations are one of many enforcement tools CBP uses to combat duty evasion and enforce U.S. trade laws. The process is transparent and efficient, with investigations required by statute to conclude within one year. Throughout each investigation, CBP works closely with allegers, including small businesses and those with limited legal resources, to help them submit complete, well-supported allegations.

“For the past 10 years, the Enforce and Protect Act has empowered us to crack down on duty evasion—and the results speak for themselves,” said Office of Trade Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas. “By working closely with the trade community and encouraging them to report violations, CBP is delivering record-breaking cases and holding more bad actors accountable than ever before.”

CBP’s investigations protect honest American businesses and legitimate importers from unfair trade practices across critical sectors. Trade specialists from the Office of Trade, Office of Field Operations, and CBP legal advisors collaborate to conduct comprehensive reviews, detect duty evasion, protect U.S. economic interests, and uphold fair competition.

The EAPA program relies on tips from businesses and vigilant American citizens. If you have information regarding any violations of U.S. trade law, report it to CBP to help us keep our economy safe and fair for everyone.

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