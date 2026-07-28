Cornucopia of unapproved medications intercepted by Chicago CBP

CHICAGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at O’Hare International Airport seized a shipment containing 10,412 tablets and 2,144 vials of unapproved medications, human growth hormones, and steroids.

This shipment originated from China and was heading to Syracuse, New York. It is an example of a shipping method known as a master carton smuggling scheme, wherein a single shipment contains many smaller, unmanifested, individual shipments. These unmanifested shipments were prelabeled with shipping labels and would later be sent through a domestic parcel carrier to the intended recipient.

“The illegal importation of unsafe or unregulated prescription drugs like these are known to pose a significant risk to patients and consumers,” said Chicago Field Office’s Acting Director of Field Operations Michael Pfeiffer. “CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists in Chicago consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission. They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”

The shipment contained various unapproved medications used to treat serious medical conditions like cancer, thyroid disorders, and breathing illnesses. Other seizures included Human Growth Hormones vials, weight loss medications, erectile dysfunction treatments, and steroids. The shipment was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation, a criminal investigative agency within DHS.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov. Follow Chicago CBP on Follow CBP on X @CBPChicago and @DFOChicago.