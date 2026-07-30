Border Patrol arrests four after maritime smuggling attempt near La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested four people after they illegally entered the United States aboard a maritime smuggling vessel that landed near the Scripps Pier in La Jolla.

Boat seized by Border Patrol in smuggling attempt.

On July 28, personnel at the Joint Harbor Operations Center detected a panga-style vessel traveling north from Mexico toward the United States. U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to coastal enforcement operations responded to the area to intercept the suspected smuggling event.

Agents observed four individuals disembark from the vessel near the Scripps Pier before fleeing on foot. Responding agents quickly established containment and successfully apprehended all four.

Agents identified the individuals as one Guatemalan national and three Mexican nationals. They transported them to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station for processing and seized the boat. The investigation is ongoing.

“Maritime smuggling organizations continue to place individuals in dangerous situations while attempting to circumvent our nation’s border security measures,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “Our agents remain vigilant along the coastline, and this incident highlights the importance of rapid response and coordination to address maritime smuggling attempts.”

Maritime smuggling operations pose significant risks. U.S. Border Patrol, in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, remains committed to detecting and disrupting maritime smuggling activity along the California coast.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.