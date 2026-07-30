ATLANTA — The State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia (SCSC) Board of Commissioners voted to approve petitions for four new start-up charter schools at its board meeting on July 29, 2026. Three of the approved schools will integrate career and technical education in their academic models, aligning with Georgia's focus on connecting students to high-demand fields and industries.

Atlantic Connections Academy (ATCA), Middle Georgia Preparatory Academy (MGPA), Prestige Preparatory School (Prestige), and Spalding Academy for Innovation and Learning (SAIL) are expected to open in Fall 2027.

"Every child in Georgia deserves a strong academic foundation and a clear view of where their education can take them," said SCSC Board Chair Cayanna Good, Ph.D. "Each of these schools, in its own way, connects what students learn in the classroom to real college and career opportunities, from hands-on career exploration in the elementary grades to individualized learning aligned to high-demand career pathways. The Commission is proud to offer Georgia families these new public-school options, and prouder still of what these schools have committed to deliver."

ATCA will bring a new statewide virtual school option to middle and high school students. Its model features career pathways tied to high-demand fields, industry-recognized credentials, and opportunities to earn college credit, making these experiences available to students whose local schools may not offer comparable programs.

MGPA will be the first public charter school in Dublin and Laurens County, where industries such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and agriculture contribute to the regional economy. Its STEAM-integrated model will expose elementary and middle school students to those fields through hands-on projects and community-connected learning.

Prestige will be the second charter school in Valdosta. More than 1,000 community stakeholders helped shape the school's design, which combines mastery-based academics with career preparation, digital and financial literacy, and character development for elementary and middle school students.

SAIL emerged from a community-led effort following the 2025 closure of Spalding Drive Elementary School. The school will restore a neighborhood-based public elementary and middle school option in the Sandy Springs area while offering a college-preparatory model focused on personalized instruction, academic growth, and strong family partnerships.

"These approvals show how charter schools can address local needs while advancing broader priorities for public education in Georgia," said SCSC Executive Director Donovan Head. "We look forward to supporting these founding teams as they work to open high-quality schools for the students and communities they will serve."

Each school must complete the SCSC’s comprehensive pre-opening process, which includes academic, financial, operational, and governance requirements, before opening.

Information About Approved Schools

Atlantic Connections Academy is a virtual state charter school authorized to serve students in grades 6-12 statewide. The mission of ATCA is to equip every student with the confidence, connections, and capabilities they need to be future-ready in an ever-changing world. The school will offer individualized career exploration, experiential learning, skills development, and badging aligned to high-demand workforce pathways, with opportunities to earn college credit and industry-recognized credentials.

connectionsacademy.com

Middle Georgia Preparatory Academy will be located in Dublin, GA, and serve students in grades K-8 from the Dublin City and Laurens County school districts. The mission of MGPA is to nurture curious, capable, and compassionate students through safe, creative learning, early career exploration, and strong family and community partnerships. The school will integrate STEAM learning and developmentally appropriate career exploration through hands-on projects, design challenges, and community-connected learning experiences.

middlegeorgiaprep.com

Prestige Preparatory School will be located in Valdosta, GA, and serve students in grades K-8 from Valdosta City, Brooks County, Lowndes County, and Lanier County school districts. The mission of Prestige is to develop socially responsible leaders committed to excellence and service through a holistic approach that combines rigorous academics, character formation, and career readiness. The school will implement a mastery-based learning model in partnership with the Khan Schools Network, alongside a daily Life Skills Lab, social-emotional learning, and early exposure to college and career pathways.

prestigeprep.org

Spalding Academy for Innovation and Learning will be located in Sandy Springs, GA, and serve students in grades K-8 from Cobb County, DeKalb County, and Fulton County school districts. The mission of SAIL is to provide a high-quality, student-centered public education that prepares all students for academic success while remaining firmly rooted in strong local governance and meaningful family and community partnerships. The school will implement a college-preparatory instructional framework in partnership with National Heritage Academies (NHA), emphasizing academic rigor, personalized instruction, and continuous improvement.

sailcharter.org

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