GEORGIA - The SCSC Board of Commissioners approved $2.4 million in supplemental Charter Schools Program (CSP) State Entity (SE) subgrant awards for 10 existing subgrantees at its June 30 meeting. The SCSC allowed existing CSP SE subgrantees to apply for supplemental funds after the U.S. Department of Education awarded the SCSC $12.5 million in supplemental CSP SE Grant funds and approved a waiver raising the maximum subgrant award per charter school from $1.5 million to $2 million.

New and replication charter school subgrantees that offer high school grades or are located in a priority community were eligible to apply for additional funding. The approved supplemental subgrant awards will support these schools as they continue planning, launching, and expanding their academic programs. Subgrantees were eligible for supplemental funds up to $300,000 for locating in a priority community and up to $100,000 for offering high school, based on their original subgrant award.

Schools were awarded subgrants by the SCSC previously under the SCSC’s FY2022 CSP State Entity Grant.