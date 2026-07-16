Joint statement from the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia State Board of Education, and the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia's education community mourns the loss of Scott Sweeney, a member of the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia (SCSC) Board of Commissioners and former Chairman of the Georgia State Board of Education, who passed away on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Commissioner Sweeney dedicated more than fifteen years to advancing public education in Georgia through distinguished service at both the local and state levels. He served for eight years as an elected member of the Cobb County Board of Education, including terms as Chairman and Vice Chairman. In April 2019, Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed him to the Georgia State Board of Education, where he represented Georgia's 6th Congressional District and, following redistricting, the 11th Congressional District. In January 2020, Sweeney was elected Chairman of the State Board of Education.

“Marty and I are deeply saddened by the passing of State Charter Schools Commissioner Scott Sweeney,” said Governor Kemp. “Throughout his service on the Cobb County Board of Education, the State Board of Education and most recently the Commission, his longstanding commitment to improving the quality of education in Georgia has made our state stronger and our students better prepared for opportunities beyond the classroom. His leadership as chair during the COVID-19 Pandemic was essential as he prioritized keeping our students learning safely. We are keeping his wife, Sandy, and their two sons in our prayers.”

Following his service as Chairman, Sweeney chaired the State Board's District Flexibility and Charter Schools Committee, working closely with the Georgia Department of Education, local school districts, and his fellow board members to strengthen educational opportunities across Georgia. Those who served alongside Sweeney on the State Board remembered both his leadership and his character.

"Scott Sweeney cared deeply about Georgia students and families, a commitment he made clear during his years of distinguished service on the State Board of Education," said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. "He was a thoughtful leader, a strong partner with both the Georgia Department of Education and the local districts he represented, and a man of kindness and integrity. He will be deeply missed, and I am lifting his wife and children up in prayer."

"It was an honor to serve alongside Scott Sweeney on the State Board of Education, and his leadership as Chair set an example that I strive to follow," said State Board of Education Chair Phenna Petty. "He was a dedicated representative of the schools, districts, educators, and most importantly students in his congressional district. He cared deeply about their futures and the opportunities our state provided to them. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

In February 2025, Governor Kemp appointed Sweeney to the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia, where he continued his longstanding commitment to expanding educational opportunities for Georgia students until the time of his passing.

"The State Charter Schools Commission mourns the loss of Commissioner Sweeney. He will be remembered as a champion of excellence in public education in all its forms, from traditional district schools to charter schools," said SCSC Chair Cayanna Good, Ph.D. "It was both a personal and professional honor for the Commission Board, staff, and charter school community to work alongside Commissioner Sweeney. His leadership, thoughtfulness, and collegiality will be deeply missed."

Beyond his service in education, Sweeney served as a Senior Business Advisor at InPrime Legal, an East Cobb business law firm, and held leadership roles with the Georgia School Boards Association and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Across every role he held, he was known for his steady leadership, thoughtful counsel, deep institutional knowledge, and unwavering commitment to Georgia's students.

Commissioner Sweeney is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sandy, and their two sons, Gabe and Jake