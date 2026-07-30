Arradiance acquires Lotus Applied Technology

Arradiance

Arradiance acquires technology that enables it to move from the research lab to the production floor with rapid high speed spatial ALD solutions.

Arradiance is dedicated to building upon Eric Dickey’s vision, advancing and commercializing the pioneering spatial ALD technology for which Lotus AT is widely recognized” — Michael Trotter, CEO of Arradiance.

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arradiance , LLC (“Arradiance”), a global pioneer of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) and Molecular Layer Deposition (MLD) solutions, has acquired Lotus Applied Technology (“Lotus AT”), a leader in ALD material research. Lotus AT continues to operate under its own name as an Arradiance company. Now powered by Lotus AT, Arradiance looks forward to bringing volume ALD capability to production environments poorly served by existing solutions.Arradiance is a leading provider of compact, research-grade ALD, plasma-enhanced ALD, and MLD equipment, including the GEMStar and PRIME platforms. Arradiance also provides rapid-turn foundry coating services and develops new films and chemistries for companies that need ALD’s unique functionality on their substrates. Hundreds of Arradiance’s systems are used by leading commercial, academic, and government research teams to develop and move into production advanced materials and devices across semiconductors, energy, sensors, microelectronics, and other emerging applications.Lotus AT is a pioneer in ALD research and thin-film deposition, with expertise in phosphors, dielectrics, and ultra-thin barriers. Serving the semiconductor, electronics, renewables, optics and photonics, and biotech industries, among others, its innovations have regularly defined the leading edge of ALD capabilities for industry. In particular, Lotus AT has developed unique, patented intellectual property in rapid spatial and roll-to-roll ALD, enabling use cases impractical at the deposition speeds of traditional temporal ALD. Additionally, Lotus AT has demonstrated better than 95% precursor utilization, which can have a material impact on process economics.Arradiance and Lotus AT share an enduring commitment to high-quality and cutting-edge coating technology for customers worldwide. Lotus AT’s technology enabling extremely high deposition speeds, combined with Arradiance’s strength in designing, manufacturing, and servicing hundreds of deployed ALD systems, allows the combined company to offer novel, production-scale ALD, and MLD solutions to a broader range of customers.Arradiance greatly admires the scientific and technological achievements of Eric Dickey, Lotus AT’s late founder and President, and wants to express deep condolences at the news of his passing. Arradiance is proud to continue Dickey’s legacy and embrace his contributions to the ALD industry.“This strategic combination enables Arradiance to continue the journey with our customers from the research and development laboratory to the production floor with proven high-speed spatial ALD solutions,” said Michael Trotter, Arradiance CEO. “Arradiance is dedicated to building upon Eric Dickey’s vision, advancing and commercializing the pioneering spatial ALD technology for which Lotus AT is widely recognized.”The Lotus AT team continues to operate from its brand-new premises in Hillsboro, Oregon. Lotus AT’s people, equipment, and in-house deposition capabilities are unchanged by this transaction. With facilities on both coasts of the United States, Arradiance is committed to providing exceptional service to clients regardless of their location.Arradiance anticipates that its combination with Lotus AT will accelerate the journey of novel ALD product solutions to market, so that a process proven on a GEMStar or PRIME system has a route toward production-scale deposition. Arradiance will share more detail as that work develops.For more information about Arradiance, please contact us:Arradiance, LLC11A Beaver Brook Rd, Littleton, MA 01460

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