Arradiance Announces the Launch of its Two New Innovations

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arradiance today announces the launch of its two newest innovations, PRIME VERDE and PRIME PLATINUM, to accelerate the progress of nano-technology. VERDE represents the first Molecular Layer Deposition (MLD) system engineered specifically for precise handling of challenging organic precursors. The most powerful Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) platform delivered by Arradiance to date, PLATINUM delivers the reliability and performance of GEMStar. The PRIME platform provides Customers capability beyond the research laboratory, enabling higher throughput and larger substrates.

Among the breakthroughs, VERDE addresses the precursor sublimation and temperature control requisite for effectively delivering challenging organics to the target substrate without condensing or decomposing. "MLD represents an additional growth area within the ALD technology enabling not only bio-compatible thin-films, but also hybrid film solutions involving organic and inorganic precursors to deliver solutions to address some of the challenging problems faced by device developers today. ", stated Arradiance CEO Michael Trotter. "VERDE and PLATINUM enable Arradiance to advance alongside our Customers supporting their growth and success."

About Arradiance
Founded in 2003, Arradiance - a privately held manufacturing and technology firm based in Massachusetts, primarily focuses on novel nanofilm coatings and ALD/MLD deposition solutions. Arradiance entered the ALD equipment market in 2010 supplying reliable and cost-effective R&D solutions and today supports an extensive range of technologies, emerging technologies and markets that drive our World. to support emerging technologies to include energy, catalysis and high energy physics markets. Arradiance operates an active ALD and MLD foundry space, providing quick-turn nanofilms, joint development programs and pilot manufacturing support to a growing customer base.

