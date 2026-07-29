Arradiance Appoints Dr. Jill Becker to Board of Directors

Adding one of the industry’s most dynamic and accomplished figures to help accelerate Arradiance’s strategic growth

I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Becker, a well-known pioneer in the ALD world, to our Board of Directors!” — Michael Trotter, CEO of Arradiance.

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arradiance, LLC (“Arradiance”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jill S. Becker (“Dr. Becker”) to its Board of Directors, adding one of the industry’s most dynamic and accomplished figures to help accelerate Arradiance’s strategic growth.Dr. Becker is an inventor, deep technology entrepreneur, CEO, and strategic advisor with more than 25 years of experience transforming breakthrough scientific discoveries into commercially successful companies. She is recognized as a pioneer in the commercialization of atomic layer deposition (“ALD”) technology. Dr. Becker founded Cambridge NanoTech based on her Harvard Ph.D. research, building the company into the market leader for research, pilot-scale, and manufacturing ALD systems. She later founded Kebotix, which pioneered AI-driven autonomous laboratories for accelerating the discovery of advanced materials, chemicals, and therapeutics.Through her advisory firm, 02139 Inc., Dr. Becker advises technology companies, investors, universities, and research institutions on commercialization, strategy, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, turnarounds, and corporate governance. She has served on numerous corporate, nonprofit, and advisory boards and currently serves on the board of Brilliant Matters. Dr. Becker is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (“YPO”) and recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Energy & Materials. She earned an Honours B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Toronto and A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in Chemistry from Harvard University.“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Becker, a well-known pioneer in the ALD world, to our Board of Directors,” says Michael Trotter, CEO of Arradiance. “She brings to our team a strong scientific and engineering understanding, outstanding entrepreneurial ability, and an extensive network of academic and industry leaders in the ALD field. I look forward to the guidance Dr. Becker will offer to Arradiance as we pursue the next steps of our strategic growth.”“I’ve spent my career helping translate breakthrough science into successful products and companies, and Arradiance has a unique opportunity to do exactly that,” Dr. Becker remarks. “The company has an outstanding technical foundation, a strong product portfolio, and exciting opportunities to expand its commercial impact. I’m looking forward to working with the board and leadership team to accelerate growth, strengthen strategic partnerships, and help bring the next generation of ALD technologies to a broader range of customers.”Dr. Becker’s appointment reflects Arradiance’s commitment to building a dynamic and experienced leadership team as it pursues ongoing growth initiatives.About Arradiance: Arradiance is a leading provider of compact, research-grade ALD, plasma-enhanced ALD, and MLD equipment, including the GEMStar and PRIME platforms. Arradiance also provides rapid-turn foundry coating services and develops new films and chemistries for companies that need ALD’s unique functionality on their substrates. Hundreds of Arradiance’s systems are used by leading commercial, academic, and government research teams to develop and move into production advanced materials and devices across semiconductors, energy, sensors, microelectronics, and other emerging applications.For more information about Arradiance, please contact us:Arradiance, LLC11A Beaver Brook Rd.Littleton, MA 01460(508) 202-0593

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