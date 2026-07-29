Chip seal work to start Monday on WYO 28

FARSON, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Hardrives Construction, Inc., will begin chip sealing Wyoming State Highway 28, east of Farson, beginning this Monday, Aug. 3. Operations will be underway for several weeks. The work is part of a district-wide road chip sealing project involving chip sealing operations in Sublette and Sweetwater counties.

Crews will be chip sealing sections of WYO 28 from mile marker .08 to 24.41, east of Farson and mile marker 100 to 128.05, west of Farson. Crews will not be chip sealing through the intersection of US 191 and WYO 28 in Farson. Crews will begin work Monday at the east end of the project and work their way to the west. The work is estimated to take approximately two weeks, with a projected end date of August 15th.

Traffic will be carried through all the work areas at reduced speeds using flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur in the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions to reduce the possibility of a cracked windshield. Chip seal work is necessary to help prolong the lifespan of a pavement and keep drivers safer.

Drivers who are approaching the work zone from an adjacent connecting road are advised to stop and wait for the pilot car. Once the queue of cars following the pilot car has passed in the direction the driver wishes to travel, the driver is then able to turn out and follow the queue through the work zone.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office at: https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to put their phone down, be aware of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs and closures. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.