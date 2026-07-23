WYDOT crews will be striping in Teton County at night

JACKSON, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Straight Stripe Painting, Inc. will be grinding and striping markings in Teton County beginning the evening of Sunday, July 26th. Crews will be grinding off old markings and striping new markings on most of Wyoming State Highway 22, Wyoming State Highway 390 and US 89 Broadway from High School Road to the Grand Teton National Park boundary. Crews will begin with sections of WYO 390 Sunday evening.

The work should take roughly a week, and crews will be working at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Operations will be mobile and slow moving. Drivers are advised to be aware of slower moving traffic and shadow vehicles and slow down accordingly. Drivers are urged to not follow striping trucks too closely and only pass when it is necessary and safe to do so. Drivers should be aware that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle.

The annual work is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming's harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed. WYDOT crews must re-paint these markings to maintain their visibility and effectiveness.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. WYDOT is committed to providing the public with update information as work progresses. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.