Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet August 3-4

Converse & Goshen Counties, Wyo. – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet August 3-4, 2026, to tour regional airports and hold a monthly business meeting.

The Commission will tour the Converse County Airport at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3. Following the tour, the commission will hold its regular business meeting at the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Shop in Douglas (50 Orin Way). The purpose of the meeting is to address the topics noted on the attached agenda and vote on them when appropriate. Commission members will attend a dinner Monday evening, but no official business will be conducted.

The Commission will tour various airports on Tuesday, August 4, including Phifer Field in Wheatland, Camp Guernsey, and Torrington Municipal Airport. A full itinerary may be found on the commission website.

For its business meeting, the Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.