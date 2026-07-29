DEQ issues 10 enforcement actions in June for environmental violations

And more from DEQ:

Wildfire smoke advisories

Podcast: Water reuse in a time of drought

Statewide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 10 penalties in June totaling $270,753 for various environmental violations. June enforcements are listed below. Detailed information about violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $600 to $85,912. Alleged violations included a chemical transportation company failing to cleanup a spill along Interstate 84, a petroleum distributor failing to submit accurate greenhouse gas emissions data and a fruit processor diverting wastewater into a stormwater system.

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations. A list of enforcements for June 2026 can be viewed below.

More updates from DEQ

What’s the latest on wildfire smoke?

Over the past couple of weeks DEQ has issued air quality advisories to warn of thick wildfire smoke in counties in Central, Eastern and Southern Oregon. Find updated air quality advisory information on the Oregon Smoke Information blog.

Drought conditions continue. Can water reuse help?

With only a small fraction of Earth’s water available for human use, reusing water helps conserve limited freshwater and groundwater resources. This is even more important amid ongoing drought around Oregon. Learn about DEQ’s Water Reuse Program in the latest GreenState DEQ Podcast episode. Co-hosts Dylan Darling and Harry Esteve talk with DEQ water reuse experts Pat Heins and Grace Cannon. And Delen Kitchen, executive director of the Oregon Garden, shares how the garden near Silverton grows plants with recycled water.

DEQ Civil Penalties for June 2026

Amazon.com Services LLC, Portland, $17,958, stormwater

Associated Petroleum Products Inc., statewide, $22,800, Clean Fuels Program

Carver Rock Products Inc., Damascus, $24,111, air quality

City of Dufur, Dufur, $600, wastewater

City of Dufur, Dufur, $11,541, wastewater

FourThreeSeven Management LLC, Milwaukie, $46,631, air quality and hazardous waste

Lamb Weston Inc., Hermiston, $14,400, wastewater

Oregon Fruit Products LLC, Salem, $34,800, stormwater

Quantix SCS LLC, Tutuilla, $85,912, spills

Yoshida Foods International LLC, Portland, $12,000, wastewater

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