Oregon Secures Federal Assistance to Support Wildfire Response

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek announced that Oregon has successfully secured three Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) in July to aid in the state’s wildfire suppression efforts for the Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County, the Akawa Butte Fire in Deschutes and Jefferson counties, and the Grasshopper Fire in Wasco County.

“Putting everything we have into first response is absolutely mission-critical right now,” Governor Kotek said. “Firefighting partnerships across all levels of government continue to demonstrate success. Securing these additional federal resources will ensure continued support for the courageous and tireless work of our firefighters on the ground.”

FMAGs make federal funding available to pay up to 75 percent of a state’s eligible firefighting costs for fires that threaten to become major disasters. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies, and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

“FMAG funding helps state, local, and tribal governments pay firefighting costs on incidents that FEMA determines have the potential to become major disasters,” explained Oregon State Forester Kacey KC, who also serves as the director of the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF is the Governor’s authorized representative for FEMA FMAGs. “This is a critical program in the face of the more intense, longer-duration fire seasons we’re experiencing that continue to strain budgets.”

“As we continue to face an increasingly active fire season, prevention remains one of our strongest tools,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Oregonians can help our firefighters by staying aware of fire conditions and doing everything they can to avoid sparking a new fire.”

FMAG requests for the East Evans Creek Fire and Rowe Creek Complex Fire were denied by FEMA. Oregon has 30 days to appeal these denials and the state is considering next steps.

Go to Wildfire.Oregon.gov for fire updates and sign up for emergency notifications on oralert.gov.