Emergency Conflagration Act invoked for Grasshopper Fire in Wasco County

The Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked Wednesday afternoon for the fast-moving Grasshopper Fire in Wasco County. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing an incident management team and assigning task forces to protect nearby communities and critical infrastructure.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal sent three task forces on Saturday, July 25 through Immediate Response. The task forces have been working alongside our wildland partners, actively protecting the communities of Sportsman Park and Pine Hollow.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation orders in place. Those looking for information about evacuations can follow the sheriff’s office on Facebook or view the evacuation areas here.

The fire was mapped Tuesday night at 18,136 acres.

“Wildfires continue to challenge us and our wildland partners across the state. This weekend’s forecast is concerning with hot, dry, and windy conditions expected,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The best thing Oregonians can do to help out the thousands of firefighters across the state is to be wildfire aware, have an evacuation plan in place, and sign up for emergency alerts in your county.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has brought in resources from California, Utah, and Washington to boost capacity within the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System. The firefighters arriving from Utah will be assigned to the Grasshopper Fire.

This is the eleventh time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026.