Avon Shooting Investigation Update

On Friday, July 24th, at approximately 5:58 PM, the Franklin County Regional Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting on Jobie Road in the town of Avon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded and located 53-year-old Jessica Cairnie, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. Cairnie was eventually life-flighted to Maine Medical Center.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South and the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team responded. The initial investigation revealed that Cairnie was shot during an altercation over a child custody dispute involving another member of her family. Major Crimes Unit Detectives and members of the Evidence Response Team worked through the night and into Saturday, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The shooter was identified by investigators and is cooperating with law enforcement. This is an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing as the Major Crimes Unit works with the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

The names of those involved are currently being withheld, as this is an active investigation.