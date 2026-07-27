Crash Slows Traffic on I-295

South Portland - July 27, 2026. At approximately 4:00 AM, State Troopers responded to a report of a rollover involving a box truck, southbound at mile marker 2 on Interstate 295.

The preliminary investigation determined that the box truck, operated by 40-year-old Jose Cancel of Newport, Rhode Island, was traveling northbound when the driver swerved to avoid three deer in the roadway. The truck overcorrected, struck the median guardrail, overturned, and came to rest blocking the southbound travel lanes. Cancel was not injured in the crash.

The truck was transporting household goods, and its cargo was scattered across the roadway. Troopers have opened one lane but remind motorists to expect delays.

UPDATE: At approximately 10:30 AM on Monday, July 27th, all lanes going southbound in the area were opened to traffic.