MSP Investigating Stabbing in China

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 12:54 AM, Maine State Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the Town of China. The initial investigation determined that 36-year-old Jacob Hebert of Lewiston, stabbed a 47-year-old man from Oakland before fleeing the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged.

The investigation indicates the suspect and victim were known to one another. There is no ongoing threat to the public. A temporary arrest warrant was issued after Hebert was not initially located.

At approximately 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, investigators received information that Hebert had returned to the area. A Trooper located his Jeep on Deer Hill Road and monitored the vehicle until additional units arrived. A traffic stop was conducted, and Hebert was taken into custody without incident.

Hebert was charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault and transported to the Kennebec County Jail, where he is being held without bail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.