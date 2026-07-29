RFP: Mental Health Clinician

Buncombe County's Community Paramedic team has been selected to receive NCOEMS Rural Health Transformation grant funds for at least 1 year to enhance our current substance use and behavioral health services as well as extend our teams footprint in rural areas of Buncombe County. This request is to Provide 1 FTE dually licensed Mental Health Clinician to Buncombe County's existing Community Paramedic team. Download the entire request.

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