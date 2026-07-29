Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,528 in the last 365 days.

RFP: Mental Health Clinician

Buncombe County's Community Paramedic team has been selected to receive NCOEMS Rural Health Transformation grant funds for at least 1 year to enhance our current substance use and behavioral health services as well as extend our teams footprint in rural areas of Buncombe County. This request is to Provide 1 FTE dually licensed Mental Health Clinician to Buncombe County's existing Community Paramedic team.

Download the entire request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RFP: Mental Health Clinician

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.