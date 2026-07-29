Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,391 in the last 365 days.

RFP: Peer Support Specialist

Buncombe County's Community Paramedic team has been selected to receive NCOEMS Rural Health Transformation grant funds for at least 1 year to enhance our current substance use and behavioral health services as well as extend our team’s footprint in rural areas of Buncombe County. This request is to Provide 1 FTE dually licensed community-based Peer Support Specialists to Buncombe County's existing Community Paramedic team.

Download the complete proposal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RFP: Peer Support Specialist

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.