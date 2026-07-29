Most Buncombe County 2026 Tax Bills Available Online Now

For most Buncombe County property owners, property tax notices (bills) are now available online at our one-stop property tax resource https://tax.buncombenc.gov. Due to recently enacted state legislation, Buncombe County's 2026 Reappraisal was placed in a moratorium until Jan. 1, 2027. Current real estate property tax bills will reflect the 2021 reappraisal value.

Some property owners will not yet see their tax notices (bills) online yet. These properties just require a little more time to make sure their values are correct and align with the 2021 reappraisal. These notices will be online in mid to late August.

Tax notices will be in the mail in late August with a four-month grace period that allows property owners to pay through Jan. 5, 2027 without penalty. To set up a payment plan or inquire about relief programs for disabled individuals, seniors, and Veterans, call 828-250-4910.

If you already appealed your 2026 reappraisal value, that appeal is not canceled. Due to the moratorium, all property value appeals filed on 2026 reappraisal values are currently on hold. County staff will continue to review pending appeals, and the outcome will apply once the reappraisal value takes effect in 2027. You will receive a notice in the mail in early 2027. Additionally, a new appeal period for the values noted in your property tax bill is now open until Dec. 31, 2026. This appeal period is also mandated by the recent legislation. For questions about appeals, email [email protected].

Important dates:

Late-August 2026: 2026 tax bills are mailed

Sept. 1, 2026: Tax bills are due (interest is not added to an unpaid amount until Jan. 6, 2027)

Dec. 31, 2026: Deadline to appeal 2025 values used for current bill

Jan. 1-June 30, 2027: Application period for elderly/disability/Veteran’s tax relief programs

Jan. 5, 2027: Last day to pay taxes without interest

Jan. 6, 2027: Tax bills are delinquent and collection actions may take place at any time Please note: Additional fees may be added to an amount due if collection actions are initiated

April 2027: Last month to finish payments in the Casual Payment Plan for current overdue bills from 2026 (bills must be paid in full by this date)

May 2027: Last month to finish payments in the Preauthorized Debit Plan for current overdue bills from 2026 (bills must be paid in full by this date)

Payment Plans are Available

Buncombe County Tax Collections can develop a manageable payment schedule where property owners can spread payments over the course of the year. Enrolled property owners are not subject to collection actions, such as wage or bank garnishments.

There are two payment options available: The Casual Payment Plan and the Preauthorized Debit Payment Plan.

The Casual Payment Plan allows you to send in a predetermined amount every month; it will not be automatically drafted from your bank account. If you have a bill from 2026, you must finish monthly payments by April 2027. Call 828-250-4910 for more information or to be set up on this plan. The sooner you begin making payments the smaller your monthly payments will be.

The Preauthorized Debit Plan automatically withdraws a predetermined amount from your bank account every month. If you have a bill from 2026, you must finish monthly payments by May 2027. Please call our office for more information or to be set up on this plan. The sooner you begin making payments the smaller your monthly payments will be.

You may also choose to have your taxes paid through a voluntary wage garnishment. With each pay period, a predetermined amount can be withheld by your employer and sent directly to our office.

All payment plans require you to contact our office. For more information or to enroll in a payment plan, call 828-250-4910 or visit buncombenc.gov/taxcollections.

Tax Relief

For more information about the County’s exclusion or deferment plans for the elderly, disabled, Veterans, and qualifying agricultural, forestry, or conservation land visit buncombenc.gov/taxrelief.

General Assistance Program

The new General Assistance Program (GAP) aims to help households experiencing temporary financial hardship. The program is designed to provide timely support to qualifying residents for essential expenses such as housing and utility bills. GAP will support both homeowners and renters.

The program provides short-term assistance, with approved payments issued directly to the vendor on behalf of the applicant. The GAP application period opened on July 1 and continues until funding is exhausted.

Because funding is limited, applications are prioritized based on availability, particularly for homeowners who apply between July 1 and September 30. While homeowners receive priority during the first six months, renters and other non-property owners remain eligible to receive assistance while funds are available.

Residents receiving tax exemptions are eligible for GAP funds.

To qualify, applicants must:

• Live in Buncombe County, North Carolina

• Have total household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level for the month prior to applying

• Include income for all adults aged 18 and older

• Have less than $5,000 in countable resources (such as cash or checking/savings balances)

Benefit Amounts

Benefits are based on household income level and do not vary by household size:

• $500 for households at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)

• $350 for households between 131% and 200% of FPL

For more information, please visit www.buncombenc.gov/gap or call Buncombe County Health and Human Services at 828-250-5500.

Ways to Pay

Buncombe County has partnered with PayIt to allow residents to pay tax bills online through the MyBuncombeCounty portal. Note: If you have used the myNCDMV portal, you already have an account and can use the same login information.

The payment portal allows residents to:

Receive bill due date reminders

Make partial payments toward your tax bill

Access payment history

And more

Head to https://tax.buncombenc.gov and type in your address to see your bill, make a payment, start an appeal and more. Service payment fees are added to all debit and credit card payments. There is no service fee for electronic checks. Buncombe County does not retain any portion of these fees.

You can also pay over the phone. Call 1-828-656-5636 and follow the automated prompts to complete your transaction.

Enter all information as prompted by the automated system.

You will receive a confirmation number when your transaction is complete.

To pay by mail, use the self-addressed envelope included in your bill or mail your check or money order to:

Buncombe County Tax Collections

P.O. Box 3140

Asheville, NC 28802-3140

Please do not send cash via mail. Remember that payments must be received or postmarked on or before Jan. 5, 2027, to avoid a 2% interest fee. Payments mailed to the incorrect address may not be received, and interest may accrue. Additionally, due to recent USPS changes, the date on the postmarks applied at processing facilities mayl not necessarily match the date on which the customer’s mail was collected by a letter carrier or dropped off at a retail location.

You can also place your check or money order with your payment coupon in one of our drop boxes: