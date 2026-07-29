Route 84 in Pemiscot County Reduced for Bridge Replacement

SIKESTON - Route 84 in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as construction crews replace the bridge over Drainage Ditch 6.

This section of roadway is located near Hayti, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 10 through Monday, Nov. 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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