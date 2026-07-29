U.S. Route 54 ramps at Nichols Road to close overnight Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The ramps for both directions of U.S. Route 54 at Nichols Road in Osage Beach are set to close overnight Thursday, July 30. Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate closing the ramps from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for resurfacing on the state-maintained portion of Nichols Road.

During the nighttime closures, drivers will need to use an alternate route such as Case Road or Camden County Route KK. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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