Second half of bridge deck poured on Missouri Route 8 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Another milestone has been reached in the rehabilitation of the Missouri Route 8 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad in Washington County, near Potosi, but additional work remains with completion now anticipated in early to mid-September 2026.

S & A Equipment & Builders, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, have poured the bridge deck (driving surface) on the second half of the bridge. They estimate the remaining work, including pouring barrier wall, applying protective coating to steel girders/beams, sealing driving surface, guardrail and striping will be complete by the end of August. Before reopening the bridge to two-way traffic, both sides of the bridge will receive a surface treatment to improve the smoothness of the ride for motorists. Temporary signals will remain in place to direct traffic until the work is completed.

The project was expected to be completed in September 2025 but has experienced several delays, including worker injuries, work stoppages requested by the railroad over which the bridge passes, and construction issues.

Schedules, as always, are subject to change. For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-8-bridge-rehabilitation-over-union-pacific-railroad-washington-county.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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