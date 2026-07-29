The Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities (NGCDD) has released the Nevada Developmental Delay Age-6 Transition Survey – Round 2 Findings report.

The survey was conducted to better understand stakeholder experiences with Nevada’s requirement that students receiving special education services under the Developmental Delay (DD) eligibility category transition out of that category at age six. The second survey expanded upon an initial round of community feedback by gathering additional perspectives from educators, school administrators, related service providers, families, self-advocates, and other stakeholders across Nevada.

A total of 255 individuals participated in Round 2.

The report summarizes stakeholder experiences related to:

Service continuity during the age-6 transition

Family understanding of the reevaluation process

Educator perspectives on implementation

Language access and communication

Practices associated with successful transitions

Stakeholder perspectives on extending Developmental Delay eligibility beyond age six

The report also identifies common themes that emerged from qualitative responses and outlines considerations for policymakers, educational leaders, and other stakeholders as discussions continue regarding Nevada’s Developmental Delay eligibility policies and transition practices.

This report is intended to provide information and summarize stakeholder feedback. It does not represent recommendations or official policy positions of the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Download the reports:

Related