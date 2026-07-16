2026 Elections in Nevada

2026 Election Information

The 2026 General Election is an important opportunity for eligible Nevadans to make their voices heard. The Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities encourages all eligible voters to participate in the election process.

Nevada offers several convenient ways to vote, including:

Voting by Mail – Active registered voters are mailed a ballot.

– Active registered voters are mailed a ballot. Early Voting – Vote in person before Election Day at designated locations.

– Vote in person before Election Day at designated locations. Election Day Voting – Cast your ballot at an authorized vote center on Election Day.

To prepare for the election, voters are encouraged to:

Verify or update their voter registration.

Confirm polling locations and early voting sites.

Learn about important election deadlines.

Review their sample ballot before voting.

For official election information, including voter registration, mail ballot status, voting locations, accessibility resources, and election deadlines, visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s election website:

Nevada Secretary of State – 2026 Election Information

Additional election resources are available through the Secretary of State’s Elections Division:

Nevada Secretary of State – Elections Division

The Council supports equal access to the voting process for all eligible Nevadans and encourages individuals who require voting accommodations to contact their county election office or visit the Secretary of State’s website to learn more about available accessibility services. Nevada law provides a variety of accessible voting options to help ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot independently and privately.

Important 2026 Nevada Election Dates

2026 Primary Election

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Primary Early Voting: Saturday, May 23 through Friday, June 5, 2026

The 2026 Primary Election has concluded. Official election results and information about the candidates advancing to the General Election are available through the Nevada Secretary of State.

2026 General Election

General Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Early Voting: Saturday, October 17 through Friday, October 30, 2026

Saturday, October 17 through Friday, October 30, 2026 Election Day Voting Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nevada voters should verify their voter registration, residential address, party affiliation, and mail-ballot status before the election. Nevada permits eligible residents to register to vote or update their registration online, and same-day voter registration is available during early voting and on Election Day. Additional identification requirements may apply to voters who register or update their information close to the election.

Active registered voters generally receive a ballot by mail unless they have opted out. Completed mail ballots must be postmarked no later than November 3, 2026, and received by the voter’s county election office within the period allowed by Nevada law. Voters may also return their ballots at an authorized ballot drop box, early-voting location, or Election Day voting location.

Voters are encouraged to return mail ballots early, review their sample ballots, confirm voting locations, and request any accessibility accommodations as soon as possible.

For official and updated election deadlines, candidate information, polling locations, ballot tracking, voter registration, and accessibility resources, visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s 2026 Election Information webpage.

Legislative Information:

Up for Election

Nevada Senate (11 of 21 seats)

Senators elected in 2022 are on the ballot in 2026. These districts are:

Senate District 2

Senate District 4

Senate District 6

Senate District 8

Senate District 10

Senate District 12

Senate District 14

Senate District 16

Senate District 18

Senate District 20

Senate District 21

Currently, two incumbents from the Senate have no general election opponent.

Senate District 10 – Fabian Doñate (D)

– Fabian Doñate (D) Senate District 14 – Ira Hansen (R)

Nevada Assembly (all 42 seats)

Every Assembly member serves a two-year term, so all 42 Assembly seats are up for election in 2026.

Currently, six incumbents from the Assembly have no general election opponent.

Assembly District 11 – Cinthia Moore (D)

– Cinthia Moore (D) Assembly District 14 – Erica Mosca (D)

– Erica Mosca (D) Assembly District 28 – Reuben D’Silva (D)

– Reuben D’Silva (D) Assembly District 32 – Alexis Hansen (R)

– Alexis Hansen (R) Assembly District 33 – Bert Gurr (R)

– Bert Gurr (R) Assembly District 38 – Gregory Koenig (R)

NOT Up for Election

The following Nevada Senate districts are not on the ballot until 2028 (these members were elected in 2024):

Senate District 1 – Senator Michelee “Shelly” Cruz-Crawford (D)

– Senator Michelee “Shelly” Cruz-Crawford (D) Senate District 3 – Senator Rochelle Nguyen (D)

– Senator Rochelle Nguyen (D) Senate District 5 – Senator Carrie Buck (R)

– Senator Carrie Buck (R) Senate District 7 – Senator Roberta Lange (D)

– Senator Roberta Lange (D) Senate District 9 – Senator Melanie Scheible (D)

– Senator Melanie Scheible (D) Senate District 11 – Senator Lori Rogich (R)

– Senator Lori Rogich (R) Senate District 13 – Senator Skip Daly (D)

– Senator Skip Daly (D) Senate District 15 – Senator Angie Taylor (D)

– Senator Angie Taylor (D) Senate District 17 – Senator Robin Titus (R)

– Senator Robin Titus (R) Senate District 19 – Senator John Ellison (R)

If you have questions, please contact Rebecca Ortiz at rortiz@nvha.nv.gov.

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