Balcony’s Keystone Platform Builds Momentum as U.S. Counties Modernize Property Data Infrastructure

With counties across America partnering with Balcony, Keystone continues to expand as the property data infrastructure platform for local governments.

Keystone indexes records around the way each office actually works, so those answers take seconds instead of hours...” — Alex McGee, Chief Business Officer

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balcony , a provider of property data infrastructure for county governments, today announced accelerating adoption of its Keystone platform, with county partnerships representing more than $400 billion in total property value and over 600,000 parcels supported as implementations continue, up from roughly $243 billion in property value and 318,000 parcels at the start of 2026."Every county office fields the same questions all day, from residents, from other departments, from title companies and lenders," said Alexander McGee, Chief Business Officer at Balcony. "Keystone indexes records around the way each office actually works, so those answers take seconds instead of hours. And because it connects the systems counties already use, the clerk's office holds authority over the data. Their records finally work for them and for everyone who relies on them."Demand is coming from county offices nationwide looking to bring fragmented property information into a unified, parcel-based view without disrupting the systems and processes they already rely on.County governments manage records that serve as critical infrastructure for property ownership, taxation, and land administration, but as these records accumulate across departments, vendors, and software systems, staff often spend significant time reconciling discrepancies and navigating the disconnected system. Keystone addresses this by ingesting property data directly from a county's existing systems and consolidating it into a single parcel view.That approach is showing up directly in how Balcony's team talks about the product."Property data is most valuable to county officials when it can be easily accessed. That's why we connect existing systems into one operational view across their parcels," said Mike McAteer, Head of Operations at Balcony.Balcony plans to continue expanding its county partnerships in the months ahead, bringing Keystone's platform and unified parcel view to additional counties and states.About BalconyBalcony is a property data infrastructure company building the digital rails for how governments manage, verify, secure, and operationalize land records and property data. Balcony recognizes property records as critical infrastructure and provides purpose-built technology that connects to the systems counties already use, helping them unify fragmented data, strengthen data integrity, and maintain authoritative control over their records.Through its Keystone platform, Balcony consolidates land records, tax data, GIS information, ownership history, parcel boundaries, and related property data into a unified, parcel-based view. The platform helps county governments reduce manual reconciliation, improve operational visibility, and build a more reliable foundation for property administration.

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