Par5 Launches AI R&D Division to Redefine Digital Problem-Solving

Par5 launches AI R&D division to deliver smarter, faster, and more cost-effective digital solutions—without compromising quality.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Par5 , a digital consultancy known for delivering high-impact solutions to leading brands, has announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Research & Development division—a strategic move that positions the company at the forefront of AI-driven digital innovation Led by Jake Giacona, Vice President of Operations, the new division is dedicated to advancing Par5’s ability to solve digital challenges with unprecedented efficiency and precision. By embedding AI into core workflows and client-facing strategies, Par5 is building new capabilities that shift the boundaries of what’s possible in consulting.“Historically, clients had to choose between cost, speed, or quality. AI allows us to deliver all three, consistently and at scale,” said Giacona. Through AI, Par5 is rewriting that equation, consistently delivering all three without compromise.“AI doesn’t replace our expertise—it amplifies it,” said Gregg Lester, Principal at Par5. “Our clients partner with us to solve complex digital problems. This new division helps us do that better than anyone else, in less time, and with greater precision.”Par5’s AI R&D division is focused on practical applications that make a measurable impact—from generative tools that accelerate content and creative development, to intelligent systems for automating digital operations, to predictive models that enhance strategic decision-making. The team’s work is not experimental—it’s operational, built to elevate the core consulting process and push client outcomes to new heights.For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://par5.io/ or reach out to hello@par5.io.

