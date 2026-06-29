Balcony Expands in Kentucky Through New County Partnerships

Following partnerships with several Kentucky counties, Balcony's Keystone platform continues its growth among county governments.

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balcony , a provider of property data infrastructure for county governments, has multi-year agreements with the clerks' offices of Cumberland, Marion, Owsley, Simpson, and Edmonson counties in Kentucky. Collectively, the five counties represent more than $5.7 billion in property value that will be managed on Keystone . These new partnerships expand Balcony's presence in the state, joining Hopkins County.County governments manage records that serve as critical infrastructure for property ownership, taxation, and land administration. As records accumulate across multiple systems and departments, county staff often spend significant time searching for information, reconciling discrepancies, and navigating disconnected databases. Counties are looking for ways to bring records together while preserving the systems and processes they already rely upon.Each county will deploy Balcony's Keystone platform, consolidating property records from existing county systems into a unified, parcel-based view. By bringing together land records, tax data, and GIS information, Keystone helps county staff access information more quickly, expedites reconciliation between departments, and maintain a more complete view of property ownership and land records.These agreements continue Balcony's expansion across the Bluegrass State, where county governments are modernizing their digital infrastructure while maintaining existing operations. Unlike replacement systems, Keystone works in conjunction with the recording, tax, and GIS platforms counties already use, creating a unified view of property information without requiring changes."County clerks are responsible for maintaining some of the most important public records in local government," said Alexander McGee, Chief Business Officer and Head of Government Affairs at Balcony. "We're excited to partner with these counties as they continue strengthening the systems that support property records and land administration."About BalconyBalcony provides land records infrastructure for county governments. The Keystone platform consolidates property records from existing county systems into a unified, parcel-based view, helping public officials manage land records, tax data, and GIS information more efficiently. Balcony works in conjunction with the systems counties already use, enabling modernization without disrupting existing workflows. Contact Balcony

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