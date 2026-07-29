All Points Logistics Awarded $250M U.S. Space Force CSO for Spacecraft Processing at Vandenberg

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Points Logistics, LLC has been awarded a $250 million contract by the U.S. Space Force to design and construct a new, commercially owned and operated Spacecraft Processing Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) in California. The facility will be built in Vandenberg's Mission Development Zone, augmenting the company's existing operation at Space Launch Complex 2 (SLC-2), and is intended to expand the Space Force's ability to process, integrate, fuel, encapsulate, and prepare space vehicles for launch.The award deepens All Points' footprint at Vandenberg through its Space Prep line of business, which also holds a 65-acre, 50-year NASA land lease at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, where it is developing more than 540,000 square feet of processing and logistics space.Vandenberg is the nation's primary launch site for polar-orbit, reconnaissance, and other national security missions. The new Spacecraft Processing Center is designed to provide significantly increased payload processing capacity for National Security Space missions, while also supporting broader civil and commercial mission demand. All Points is bringing private capital to this effort as part of the Space Prep business line — an Infrastructure-as-a-Service model – a sustainable approach that keeps the facility commercially owned and operated while serving Space Force mission needs.The facility will include multiple high- and low-bay processing areas, dual encapsulation bays, blast-rated hazardous processing capability, secure mission areas, conditioned storage, and advanced communications and monitoring systems. These features are designed to support parallel mission flows, accommodate multiple spacecraft classes and launch service providers, reduce operational chokepoints, and improve schedule confidence for missions launching from Vandenberg. The multi-bay configuration and capacity for concurrent hazardous operations are also intended to reduce delays tied to facility clearances, transfers, and limited processing space, while supporting tactically responsive space needs — enabling spacecraft to be prepared, stored, maintained, and moved toward launch readiness more efficiently."This proposed facility is designed to give the Space Force a faster, more flexible path to increased spacecraft processing capacity on the West Coast," said Phil Monkress, CEO of All Points Logistics. "By combining private capital with targeted government investment, All Points will deliver a scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service capability that strengthens assured access to space, improves mission throughput, and reduces long-term sustainment burdens for the government.""As an independent provider unaffiliated with launch service providers or spacecraft manufacturers, we offer priority access to the Space Force and neutral access to others with consistent pricing," said Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President at Space Prep. "The commercial ownership and operation model frees the government from relying on scarce military construction funding while adding competition and dissimilar redundancy to the nation's space launch industrial base."ABOUT SPACE PREP:Space Prep, a business line of All Points Logistics, LLC, is developing multi-user spacecraft processing and logistics facilities at the nation's busiest launch bases in Florida and California, giving commercial and government customers flexible access to cleanroom processing, fueling, storage, and mission support services. Learn more at SpacePrep.com.ABOUT ALL POINTS LOGISTICS:Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains such as space, defense, and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, launch support services, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com

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