ALL POINTS SELECTED TO JOIN NEW MDA SHIELD PROGRAM

All Points Selected to Join MDA SHIELD Program

All Points is proud and excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the defense of America as one of the SHIELD contract awardees.” — All Points CEO Phil Monkress

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) is proud to announce they have been selected to be a part of the Missile Defense Agency’s new SHIELD multi-award contract vehicle. All Points offers agile solutions that empower the warfighter and keep systems mission-ready. Through their Supply Web offering, operations and sustainment, and Launch Support Services, they enable timely, mission-critical decision-making.SHIELD, Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, is an ID/IQ contract designed to support a broad range of activities tied to layered homeland defense, including research and development, systems engineering, prototyping, experimentation, modernization and sustainment.All Point CEO Phil Monkress stated, "All Points is proud and excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the defense of America as one of the SHIELD contract awardees.”ABOUT ALL POINTS LOGISTICS:Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains such as space, defense, and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com

