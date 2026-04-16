ALL POINTS SECURES NASA PROPERTY FOR SPACECRAFT PROCESSING FACILITIES

This agreement is a major step in positioning All Points as a leading global provider of launch support services through our Space Prep line of business.” — All Points CEO Phil Monkress

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) has signed an exclusive agreement with NASA to lease 64 acres at Kennedy Space Center for development of a new, multi-user spacecraft processing and logistics complex designed to address Florida’s growing payload processing constraints. These facilities will be located near Schwarz Road and State Road 3 approximately 1 mile south of the Vehicle Assembly Building.The privately financed project will include a 266,000 square foot Spaceport Logistics Center and a 275,000 square foot Spacecraft Processing Center located near NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building. The facilities will expand payload processing capacity and support increasing launch activity across national security, civil, and commercial space missions.“This agreement is a major step in positioning All Points as a leading global provider of launch support services through our Space Prep line of business,” said Phil Monkress, Chief Executive Officer of All Points. “We value NASA’s partnership and look forward to beginning construction this year.”The Spaceport Logistics Center will offer customizable storage, cleanroom integration cells for small and medium spacecraft, temporary office space, and mission operations areas. The adjacent processing center will include high-capacity processing bays, blast-proof fueling bays compatible with all fuel types, dual fairing bays, and a shared transfer aisle designed to reduce operational bottlenecks.“Here on Florida’s Space Coast, we don’t watch history—we make it,” said Congressman Mike Haridopolos (FL-08). “Kennedy Space Center is America’s launchpad to the stars, and investments like this new processing complex ensure it stays that way. This is exactly the kind of private-sector momentum we need to keep pace with the most dynamic launch market in history and secure America’s future in space.”The importance of expanding infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center has been highlighted by NASA leadership as launch demand continues to rise. "As commercial, national security, and civil space launches have continued to increase, the infrastructure supporting them has struggled to keep pace. Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral handle more launches than anywhere else on Earth," said Jim Bridenstine, former NASA Administrator. "Processing capacity is a critical chokepoint. Private investment that expands that capacity, close to the launch pads, available to all operators, is the right solution at the right time."Government and industry forecasts anticipate more than 1,000 satellite launches per year from Florida beginning in 2028, driven by national security and emerging commercial space services. Additional payload processing capacity is required to sustain that growth.The Spaceport Logistics Center is scheduled to open by the end of 2027. The commercial facilities will be available to all operators and are located within five miles of launch pads while remaining outside required launch evacuation zones.ABOUT ALL POINTS LOGISTICS:Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains such as space, defense, and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, launch support services, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com

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