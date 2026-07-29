⭐ Washington County to Quantico and Back Again! ⭐

Washington County Sheriff Marc Poulin Graduates from the FBI National Academy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is incredibly proud to announce that Sheriff Marc Poulin has graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, Session 298.

The 298th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 46 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included 29 international members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, five military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations.

Known worldwide as one of the most elite and respected leadership programs in law enforcement, the FBI National Academy brings together the top 1% of law enforcement leaders from across the United States and around the globe for 10 weeks of advanced education in leadership, public safety, communications, and officer wellness.

Graduating from the Academy is a tremendous accomplishment that reflects Sheriff Poulin’s unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving the citizens of Washington County at the highest level possible.

Sheriff Poulin’s achievement not only represents personal excellence but also the continued commitment of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to innovation, leadership, and providing exceptional service to our communities.

We are honored to have Sheriff Poulin representing Washington County and Vermont on the national stage and are excited to see the knowledge, experience, and leadership he brings back home from this incredible opportunity.

“Attending the FBI National Academy is an honor, but my greatest privilege remains serving the people of Washington County,” says Sheriff Poulin.

Please join us in celebrating this outstanding achievement and congratulating Sheriff Poulin on this well-earned success!

FBI Press Release

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