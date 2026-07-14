Press Release: Windham County Rapid Accountability Docket

STATE OF VERMONT

Office of the Windham County State’s Attorney



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office, Phone: (802) 257-2860

Date: July 14, 2026

Windham County to Launch 90-Day "Rapid Accountability Docket" Surge to Curb Recidivism and Enhance Public Safety



BRATTLEBORO, VT – The Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office, in close partnership with the Governor’s Office, Vermont Judiciary, Agency of Human Services (AHS), Department of Corrections (DOC), the Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs (SAS), local and statewide law enforcement—including the Windham County Sheriff’s Department—and community providers, will participate in a Rapid Accountability Docket the week of July 20, 2026.



This initiative is a concentrated, 90-day county surge of dedicated judicial time and space. The strategic goal is swift intervention: dramatically reducing the time between an alleged offense and a defendant's first appearance before a judge. By accelerating this timeline, the justice system can deliver immediate accountability, case resolution, and rehabilitative services close to the event, meaningfully interrupting the cycle of repeat offenses.



"Recidivism can only be reduced by shrinking the window between an arrest and a court interaction," said Windham County State's Attorney Steve Brown. "Our office is taking a proactive role by making early plea offers, backed by real-time coordination with the Agency of Human Services, the Department of Corrections, and local service providers from day 1."



To maintain a rapid turnaround, the court has committed to a daily schedule, allowing prosecutors and defense counsel the dedicated time needed to prioritize these cases. At the conclusion of the 90-day surge, the court will address any remaining needs based on the data and outcomes established during this intensive period.



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Original Document: Press Release