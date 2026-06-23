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Rose Houde Receives Prestigious 2026 Public Service Recognition Award

The Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs is proud to recognize Rose Houde, Administrative Secretary in the Caledonia County State's Attorney's Office, for her 2026 Public Service Recognition Award.  During her time as an Administrative Secretary in Caledonia County, ​ Rose's hardworking efforts have ensured that all aspects of the office run smoothly, working countless hours and doing all it takes to get the job done. Rose's work has been instrumental to Caledonia County residents from scheduling depositions to demonstrating a level of commitment that strengthens the work our Department does every day. The Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs are lucky to have Rose on our team, and we all deeply appreciate her support and dedication.

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Governor Phil Scott and Rose Houde

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SAS Executive Director Tim Lueders-Dumont with Rose Houde and Caledonia County State's Attorney Claire Burns

   

 

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Rose Houde Receives Prestigious 2026 Public Service Recognition Award

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